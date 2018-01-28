36 tweets about moms doing the absolute most.

Moms are an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. They grow us inside their bodies, painfully birth us and then somehow extend love to us (some of them at least)?! The whole concept of motherhood is a wild ride when you really step back and consider it, so it seems only fair they get a pass for doing the absolute most.
While there are millions of mothers flying their weirdo flag on this spinning blue ball, these are just a few that stuck with us.
1.
My mom is so dang dramatic. I don't even know how to get in the tub. pic.twitter.com/aHLvngXLK0— Tu☪ (@WallsRunIntoMe) August 23, 2015
2.
I asked my mama if me and my brother fell in a Gorilla pen what would she do. When I say I can't stand this woman 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HnazkT9jHp— ✨SHAR•LÒ✨🇻🇮 (@SHARLO_XO) May 29, 2016
3.
SIS TRYNA MAKE A SINGING VIDEO AND LOOK AT MY MOMMA🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTfSdGlZdO— D A J I A🌹 (@DajiaxDavis) December 19, 2017
4.
When your Momma sees you touching stuff after she told you not to touch anything pic.twitter.com/qdls30YnBq— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 10, 2018
5.
My mama couldn't deal with it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 she wanted out lmao pic.twitter.com/NjCwCYukN4— Jeremy Pargo (@ImJustPargo) April 5, 2017
6.
"If I ask my momma, she's gonna say no but if you ask, she's definitely gonna say yeah" pic.twitter.com/WVAC17aRIh— DopeIsland (@dopeislandvines) April 18, 2017
7.
Me, when my Momma tells me a story from her pre-saved days pic.twitter.com/i88kFsKpzn— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2017
8.
Calling ya momma at work over dumb shit pic.twitter.com/ibPtO8kGKe— Donovan Weatherspoon (@2realmacdatfee) January 17, 2018
9.
lmao my Mom got me this. Lmooooooo pic.twitter.com/I1dUqKQkGI— Rob (@Rhabby_V) December 25, 2017
10.
my mom said “how tf you so picky and still pick the wrong ones” lmfaoooothatshithurtdoehahaha— ✨ (@PETTYMAMII) January 8, 2018
11.
My mom just caught the Holy Ghost pic.twitter.com/sHNeV6mr5m— dookie mane (@MajinDookie) July 21, 2013
12.
Last month my mom asked what "af" meant and I said it meant "like REALLY something" without saying what it stood for pic.twitter.com/LPslZ4Sg45— Abstinence Enthusiast (@SortaBad) May 1, 2015
13.
Why did my momma make me think it was illegal to turn a light on in a car while you were driving throughout my whole childhood— Red Head 🌈❤️💦 (@highasfuckk_) February 6, 2017
14.
me when my mom starts being rude to the person that's just trying to do their job pic.twitter.com/CJiNN7oHr4— lil lo (@_ItsLogan) November 6, 2017
15.
im at Disney and this mother just told her son “this is the happiest place on earth, don’t make me slap you”— hillary kolawole (@htk_____) December 25, 2017
16.
So my mom and her batchmates had a reunion 😂 And things got a little extra 💃🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/HBs3AgpP0Q— Fatima ✨ (@Fatimapajj) January 24, 2018
17.
Me: *calls* How are the kids?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) January 21, 2018
My mom: Wonderful! We're having so much fun.
Me: Want to watch them for an extra day?
Mom: I will disown you.
18.
omg I can’t wait to be this extra as a mom pic.twitter.com/vgJcwkT0vU— Bae (@GirlfriendNotes) January 23, 2018
19.
Told my mom I’m gonna strip on Saturday nights for extra money.... she said as long as I don’t break the sabbath 🤔😂— King Zedyron (@zedyronharris) January 26, 2018
20.
My mom is actually the most extra person ever... pic.twitter.com/cdb6XcRKu3— Ty Kiviniemi (@TyKiviniemi) January 28, 2018
21.
my mom is so extra 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f2y34a5d6X— h (@xhaileysmith) July 19, 2017
22.
moms are so extra pic.twitter.com/e0GKim1xMW— 🌻 (@JAYVERSACE) December 18, 2015
23.
Why is my mom so extra pic.twitter.com/KToFKKiW1z— Mais (@maisierogers) November 2, 2016
24.
my mom is so extra when it comes to hazel hahaha 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fh0cFAGZW0— Kian Lawley (@KianLawley) November 22, 2016
25.
"How extra are you gonna be as a mom one day?"— anna (@nutellaANDpizza) December 29, 2016
Me: pic.twitter.com/jL2Bpy94kc
26.
We Polled 100 Moms To Find Their Top 5 Favorite Hiding Spots:— JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) May 4, 2013
5. Psych Ward
4. Internet
3. Inside Own Head
2. Costa Rica
1. Bathroom
27.
If you haven't listed every single thing your kid is afraid of and hates to eat and told them "THAT'S WHAT JAIL IS" You're doing it wrong.— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) June 8, 2011
28.
I told my mom she was invading my privacy and she told me I came out of her privacy pic.twitter.com/VtRy3bHYaY— Mans Not Hot (@mfuntoyi) July 22, 2017
29.
so my auntie bought this so my cousins head wouldn't be rolling around on the road and this is what happened 😂 pic.twitter.com/06nl2X3REi— ceeli (@Honey1celeste) July 29, 2017
30.
"Wow 3 tattoos.. those are pretty permanent you know"— Emily Barry (@EmiBarry) July 26, 2017
Me: wow 3 kids... those are pretty damn permanent CAROL
31.
my mother was giggling at this and told me to "take a look at that adorable dachshund, he's sleeping", she was looking at a purse: pic.twitter.com/ZyNKaLMxKI— Hannah Murphy (@dumb_hannah) July 30, 2017
32.
My mom was playing racket ball and ended up throwing her back out trying to show off😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hvWbJdYozZ— Brooklynn Summers (@bklynsummers) July 18, 2017
33.
my mom asked me for a pic of ed sheeran and i tried to be funny and i edited it i didnt know she was gonna frame it a week later jfc pic.twitter.com/uFNzgnztaF— eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) July 13, 2017
34.
my mom yesterday: do u work tomorrow— Semra (@SemraDurmisevic) July 15, 2017
me: yes
my mom today: do u work today
me: yes i already told u
my mom when i'm at work: where are u
35.
My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg— bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017
36.
My daughter was chasing my son around with a lightsaber and got a little too into it..... pic.twitter.com/LN6ewwqqCS— Pokémom 🧘🏻♀️✨ (@MommaSmarsh) July 6, 2017
Cheers, to moms, for doing the most out of all of us.