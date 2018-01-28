36 tweets about moms doing the absolute most.

Moms are an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. They grow us inside their bodies, painfully birth us and then somehow extend love to us (some of them at least)?! The whole concept of motherhood is a wild ride when you really step back and consider it, so it seems only fair they get a pass for doing the absolute most.

While there are millions of mothers flying their weirdo flag on this spinning blue ball, these are just a few that stuck with us.

1.

My mom is so dang dramatic. I don't even know how to get in the tub. pic.twitter.com/aHLvngXLK0 — Tu☪ (@WallsRunIntoMe) August 23, 2015

2.

I asked my mama if me and my brother fell in a Gorilla pen what would she do. When I say I can't stand this woman 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HnazkT9jHp — ✨SHAR•LÒ✨🇻🇮 (@SHARLO_XO) May 29, 2016

3.