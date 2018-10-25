This mom’s husband didn’t understand why she’s cranky in the mornings. So she showed him.

While it isn't news that being a mother is an insanely difficult and often underappreciated job, one mother has literally illustrated her frustrations and it is absolute gold.
Here's Mattea Goff with her husband, Kris, and their two children, Seleste, 5, and Aurora, 5 months old.
They're cute as hell:
On Thursday, October 11th, she was trying to find the perfect way to communicate her stress and exhaustion to her husband, and the power of artistic expression struck.
Goff posted this series of drawings on Facebook:
The first image shows the ideal situation: a happy couple sleeping soundly next to their sleeping new baby. But then, of course...disaster enters.
The drawings were undeniably relatable for many families, as the post has been shared over 200,000 times. Goff told Scary Mommy, "The response has been amazing and almost 100% positive. It’s fantastic how much support and encouragement has surrounded this thing. I never, ever expected it to get this much love.”
When she realized how many people were viewing her cartoons, she cleared up any confusion about her husband's contribution to their family in a second Facebook post:
Goff has also started her own Facebook page for more cartoons called, "STICK with me--Home of #UselessNipples." She described her goals for her art further, saying, “One thing that’s really resonated with me, I’ve received messages from moms all over the world at this point and I think it’s amazing how everyone’s culture and situation can be completely different but certain truths just penetrate all of that and in the end we’re all just moms trying to do the best we can for our families. It’s beautiful.”
Mattea, you're killing it. Good luck with your adorable kiddos and your loving and supportive, #UselessNipples!