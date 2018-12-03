Mom’s insane list of demands for a babysitter has the internet in shock.

Being a babysitter or a nanny is already a tough gig.
Between balancing the needs of someone else's child, your own caregiving style and the requests of the parents, it's difficult to keep everyone happy. While every parent has at least one pretty strange demand for the person they're paying to keep their children safe, some parents really go overboard.
When a mother looking for a babysitter posted a truly ridiculous list of requirements on Facebook, the internet was understandably confused. Some of the demands are perfectly reasonable while others are so insane I wouldn't be surprised if this woman isn't even a mom...
While it's entirely possible that this is (hopefully) a joke, anyone who has worked for a domineering mother knows that this sort of list is far too common. Being ok with the family pets makes sense, but paying for snacks? The one perk of being a babysitter is full access to the snack pantry! If the families I babysat for charged me for snacks, I would be in debt-by-Goldfish.
Even if you're a desperate nanny and down to work with an eccentric mom, this woman clearly doesn't understand how money works. Ten dollars per hour for THREE children, and one of them is an infant? But, don't worry because it's not taxed? As one commenter, "AgitatedBadger" pointed out:
You know what's even more like 15$ an hour? $15 an hour.
And "poochypie00" weighed in"
It REALLY sweetens the deal of looking after and feeding 3 young children and 2 dogs all day every day for $2 - sorry, $3!! - per mammal, per hour, doesn’t it ;)
And we haven't even covered the fact that she prefers a "Trump fan." "KvotheOftheHill" wrote:
Everyone is entitled to an opinion but...
Trump fan. Not a supporter, voter, Republican. No. Not enough. You need to be a fan of Trump. Wtf?
"MostlyDragon" wrote:
When I got to “Ideally a Trump fan”, the puzzle pieces started to come together.
Specifically requesting someone who never commits any crimes to commit a crime with them. Because tax fraud is a rich person crime so it doesn’t count I guess.
Truly Trumpian levels of cognitive dissonance!
and "peanut_monkey_90" noted:
And then the tax evasion immediately after 👌
Also, no public pictures on social media? No tattoos? Emergency last minute calls AND 100% "Attendance?" Almost a decade of experience with so little pay?
"Deartonilouise" wrote:
I see you only have 8 years babysitting experience? NEXT!
Things got serious with "alright-butthole:"
Fuck this tax evading bitch
"dualpegasus" made a solid point:
For $10/hr I will come over to watch your TV and eat your snacks. Expect to return to alive children.... that's it
This list makes me grateful for the family I babysat whose children locked me in a closet, sprayed me with a water-gun filled with Hawaiian Punch and made a "Babysitter Destroyer Box" full of sharp objects. I hope this mom raises her hourly rate and learns to chill. Until then, no thanks!