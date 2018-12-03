Mom’s insane list of demands for a babysitter has the internet in shock.

Being a babysitter or a nanny is already a tough gig.

Between balancing the needs of someone else's child, your own caregiving style and the requests of the parents, it's difficult to keep everyone happy. While every parent has at least one pretty strange demand for the person they're paying to keep their children safe, some parents really go overboard.

When a mother looking for a babysitter posted a truly ridiculous list of requirements on Facebook, the internet was understandably confused. Some of the demands are perfectly reasonable while others are so insane I wouldn't be surprised if this woman isn't even a mom...

While it's entirely possible that this is (hopefully) a joke, anyone who has worked for a domineering mother knows that this sort of list is far too common. Being ok with the family pets makes sense, but paying for snacks? The one perk of being a babysitter is full access to the snack pantry! If the families I babysat for charged me for snacks, I would be in debt-by-Goldfish.