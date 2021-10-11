Moms respond to other mom's viral post questioning the 'boy mom' trend.

If you search the #boymom hashtag on any social media platform, you'll quickly find a slew of posts from moms boasting about the life of raising boys, complaining about the struggles of having only sons, and sharing the anecdotes they consider unique to the #boymom experience.

While that in itself is precisely one of the purposes of hashtags, to help people find others they can relate to, some parents have wondered if the rise of the #boymom reflects an unnecessary division among moms, or worse yet - a strange brand of internalized sexism.

In a viral Reddit thread, a mother of a young girl asked what the deal is with #boymom hashtags, and why it feels like another separation among mothers.

What makes being a "Boymom" so different than just a mom?