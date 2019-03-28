Mom's hilarious response to her daughter's struggle with a robotic baby goes viral.

Few people underestimate the endless work of parenting more than teens still living with their parents. No amount of babysitting and helping out with siblings can prepare you for the onslaught of sleepless nights and infant screams that come with actual parenthood. Even so, to the inexperienced teenage mind, being a mom can't be THAT hard, right?!

It was the assumption that motherhood is relatively easy that inspired 14-year-old Olivia to swap engineering for an early childhood education class. Little did she know what lay in wait for her.

In a now viral post, Olivia's mom Lawren shared photos of the teen struggling to calm her robotic baby William, whom she was scheduled to care for over the weekend. As all robotic babies do, William cried as periodically as a real child, and would only stop when he had been soothed, fed, changed, or rocked properly.