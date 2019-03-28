Mom's hilarious response to her daughter's struggle with a robotic baby goes viral.

Few people underestimate the endless work of parenting more than teens still living with their parents. No amount of babysitting and helping out with siblings can prepare you for the onslaught of sleepless nights and infant screams that come with actual parenthood. Even so, to the inexperienced teenage mind, being a mom can't be THAT hard, right?!
It was the assumption that motherhood is relatively easy that inspired 14-year-old Olivia to swap engineering for an early childhood education class. Little did she know what lay in wait for her.
In a now viral post, Olivia's mom Lawren shared photos of the teen struggling to calm her robotic baby William, whom she was scheduled to care for over the weekend. As all robotic babies do, William cried as periodically as a real child, and would only stop when he had been soothed, fed, changed, or rocked properly.
According to Lawren, it didn't take long for Olivia to find herself completely overwhelmed by the constant screams of William. At several points Lawren heard Olivia full-on crying from exhaustion, begging baby robot William to calm down, and at one point Olivia came into her mom's room to beg for help.
Lawren, experiencing a dose of loving schadenfreude, unequivocally declined her daughter's request for rest. After all, how was Olivia going to learn about parenting if she didn't do the work for herself?
Lawren's post about Olivia's struggle quickly went viral, with tons of parents commenting that this should be a requirement at every school.
Despite her struggle, Lawren told Buzzfeed that in the end, Olivia didn't get a hot grade, and has now sworn she will forgo the terror of having a baby to adopt an older kid. Which honestly, sounds like a smart plan.