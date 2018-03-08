Mom's stunning before-and-after photos show how having twins changed her body.

Growing a baby inside your body is a miraculous feat, and yet, women still receive gross amounts of societal pressure to erase all signs of this event from their post-birth bodies.

Luckily, we are living in a time where more women are speaking out about the realities of these pressures with positivity and transparency. Basically, moms across the world have HAD IT UP TO HERE with the impossible ideals of returning to a pre-baby body, and have instead chosen to embrace the changes that come with children.

In keeping with this trend, the young mother Emily Marson honestly documented the changes her body went through after having her twin boys Arthur and Finley.

But first, behold how cute they are.

She showed her followers how beautifully large (and uncomfortable) her stomach became just before giving birth.