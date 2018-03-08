Mom's stunning before-and-after photos show how having twins changed her body.

Growing a baby inside your body is a miraculous feat, and yet, women still receive gross amounts of societal pressure to erase all signs of this event from their post-birth bodies.
Luckily, we are living in a time where more women are speaking out about the realities of these pressures with positivity and transparency. Basically, moms across the world have HAD IT UP TO HERE with the impossible ideals of returning to a pre-baby body, and have instead chosen to embrace the changes that come with children.
In keeping with this trend, the young mother Emily Marson honestly documented the changes her body went through after having her twin boys Arthur and Finley.
But first, behold how cute they are.
She showed her followers how beautifully large (and uncomfortable) her stomach became just before giving birth.
Then, just last week, Marson shared a more vulnerable photo of her tummy months after birth.
She opened up about the difficulties of her pregnancy, her eventual C-section, and how a scar on her stomach is nothing compared to the love she has for her sons.
She wrote:
"Okay, this is quite a personal post but I am now 4 months postpartum and beginning to embrace what my body has become, I’ve housed two beautiful babies for 36 weeks and breastfed for 5 weeks. My pregnancy wasn’t exactly an easy ride these boys wanted to come out early and I was hospitalised a few times because of dehydration and early contractions, our bodies go through a lot, a lot of change and your body is put through an enormous amount and I am so proud of myself that I carried such beautiful children and gave them food, warmth and most importantly all the love that I never thought I had. With a scar that I will have for the rest of my life is a tiny sacrifice for a lifetime of beautiful memories with my family. Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you. You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies eyes. I wanted to share this to show the reality of our bodies and that it’s okay not to be perfect because in their eyes you are exactly that."
Several mothers were touched by Marson's stunning photos and refreshing honesty.
We agree with the commenters, Marson looks great, and women should be celebrating the positively mystifying ability to grow tiny humans.
Here's another picture of how cute her twins are, you know, for the road.