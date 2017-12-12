This genius is trying to make money on Tinder and it just might work.

If you have to be on Tinder, you might as well make some cash, right?
That's the philosophy adopted by Aline, an 18-year-old freshman at SUNY Oswego. Aline had been on Tinder for a few months when she met her boyfriend. But instead of deleting the app out of fidelity, she had a better idea: Earn some money. She borrowed a lamp from a friend and decided to devote her profile to selling it.
As Buzzfeed reports, Aline set up a profile that had only a picture of the lamp. Her bio: "not looking for hookups, just to sell my lamp. Serious inquiries only."
She got so many propositions that, according to Buzzfeed, the app crashed on her phone. Some seemed genuinely interested in the lamp, others genuinely seemed like they were ready to take the lamp out on a date.
As one commenter wrote, Aline's account may be nothing more than a crystal ball: "This is dating in the future. You date a product."