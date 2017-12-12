This genius is trying to make money on Tinder and it just might work.

If you have to be on Tinder, you might as well make some cash, right?

That's the philosophy adopted by Aline, an 18-year-old freshman at SUNY Oswego. Aline had been on Tinder for a few months when she met her boyfriend. But instead of deleting the app out of fidelity, she had a better idea: Earn some money. She borrowed a lamp from a friend and decided to devote her profile to selling it.

As Buzzfeed reports, Aline set up a profile that had only a picture of the lamp. Her bio: "not looking for hookups, just to sell my lamp. Serious inquiries only."

I made a tinder to sell my lamp and got so many matches and messages that it crashed my phone and sent it into a crash loop. It’s cool though, I sold it. thanks Joseph. pic.twitter.com/EP0cIjS2WN — Aline (@AlineLaReine_) December 10, 2017

She got so many propositions that, according to Buzzfeed, the app crashed on her phone. Some seemed genuinely interested in the lamp, others genuinely seemed like they were ready to take the lamp out on a date.

JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS THIS IS MY LAMP AND SHE IS SELLING IT 4 ME!!! HERES A NEVER BEFORE SEEN PIC FOR PROOF pic.twitter.com/cpgwDSDbLb — ariana (@amccoyxo) December 11, 2017