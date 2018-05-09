Monica Lewinsky calls out magazine that dissed her for Bill Clinton. The internet is on her side.

Monica Lewinsky gave us some insight into what it's like being Monica Lewinsky, when she tweeted out that she was un-invited from an event thanks to Bill Clinton deciding to RSVP.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

Oh, and there's more:

p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

It's been twenty years since the scandal that got President Clinton impeached (remember when presidents got impeached?!), and Lewinsky has since become a bullying prevention and activist and prominent speaker.

Her Twitter is a consistent source of awesomeness as she's not afraid to remember the 90s.