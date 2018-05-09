Monica Lewinsky calls out magazine that dissed her for Bill Clinton. The internet is on her side.

Monica Lewinsky gave us some insight into what it's like being Monica Lewinsky, when she tweeted out that she was un-invited from an event thanks to Bill Clinton deciding to RSVP.
Oh, and there's more:
p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag.— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018
"Dear world: Please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and ―then after i’ve accepted― uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. It’s 2018," she tweeted, noting that famous etiquette expert Emily Post would definitely find that rudeness rude.
It's been twenty years since the scandal that got President Clinton impeached (remember when presidents got impeached?!), and Lewinsky has since become a bullying prevention and activist and prominent speaker.
Her Twitter is a consistent source of awesomeness as she's not afraid to remember the 90s.
The Huffington Post revealed that the magazine that had the chutzpah to bump her was Town and Country, which had Clinton open for Emma Gonzalez.
Sure, it's difficult navigating invitations when you want to have exes at your party, especially if one of the exes is a former President of the United States, but why should Monica be the one to suffer, especially considering the fact that she was twenty-frickin-two?!
While she was snubbed by the mag, Lewinsky has a lot of fans in her corner, reflecting on how the sh*t she went through is increasingly important in the #MeToo era.
Their loss.
If I had to choose, I'd definitely rather have Monica at my party. We could sing along those 125 rap songs.