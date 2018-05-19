30 more hilarious royal wedding tweets, because we all need this right now.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 19, 2018@4:48 PM
If you're feeling a bit weird about the obsession surrounding the royal wedding, you're not alone. I feel deeply conflicted about the idea of celebrating the eroding symbol of a monarchy in 2018. There's a bit of cognitive dissonance involved in gasping at the beauty of the royal wedding's pageantry and then turning around to lament oligarchy in the U.S., and yet, the pictures are just SO cute.

https://giphy.com/gifs/filmeditor-movie-set-it-off-l2YWs7OFhmYFV93IA

Honestly, since the world is such a flaming trash fire at any given moment, I am firmly on team If It Makes You Happy Then Do It (with the caveat of it not hurting others). So, I have made the active decision to allow myself to enjoy wedding photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazing at each other lovingly. Because outside of the creepy glorification of a legacy of professional mooching and inbreeding (I'm coming for the Queen), Meghan and Prince Harry really DO seem like they love each other.

https://twitter.com/harpersbazaarus/status/997813541330669568

Since a lot of people on Twitter seem to also be allowing themselves the temporary pleasure of rehashing the royal wedding, I've taken it upon myself to round up some of the most hilarious royal wedding tweets. So, before we return to our regular habits of steeping in daily tragedy, here is one last beautiful batch of royal wedding Twitter jokes.

1.

https://twitter.com/canbewesley/status/997875867446587393

2.

https://twitter.com/voguedyer/status/997878037357178880

3.

https://twitter.com/BakwasNaKarain/status/997878089630744576
4.

https://twitter.com/tweetsontots/status/997889261213966336

5.

https://twitter.com/girlhoodposts/status/997891423272865792

6.

https://twitter.com/pyepar/status/997887719106863107
7.

https://twitter.com/EsraaKhalifa17/status/997892947038429184

8.

https://twitter.com/hahaider_/status/997889019345285120

9.

https://twitter.com/caitheughans/status/997893466347769856
10.

https://twitter.com/Sharcasam_/status/997893604592046082

11.

https://twitter.com/PirateMulwana/status/997887561287815168

12.

https://twitter.com/UncleGormint/status/997891110969147392
13.

https://twitter.com/bcafcmark/status/997890848460296197

14.

https://twitter.com/Bilal_Ali00/status/997879269215932416

15.

https://twitter.com/bubblecumtae/status/997895181759283200
16.

https://twitter.com/PatsOnYaBack/status/997892289807564801

17.

https://twitter.com/fohtohgirl/status/997892700279099392

18.

https://twitter.com/Jasamgurlie/status/997893556902809600
19.

https://twitter.com/KarenAttiah/status/997887313328959489

20.

https://twitter.com/aparnapkin/status/997891937104363520

21.

https://twitter.com/PFTompkins/status/997883263401127936
22.

https://twitter.com/MarciaBelsky/status/997880051571085312

23.

https://twitter.com/andymientus/status/997884870444527616

24.

https://twitter.com/DancesWithTamis/status/997886418000097280
25.

https://twitter.com/msdanifernandez/status/997888675223515137

26.

https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/997878141552119814

27.

https://twitter.com/GloriaFallon123/status/997790778498932736
28.

https://twitter.com/baileysbarlow/status/997896723715543041

29.

https://twitter.com/Lisagreenwood20/status/997772772792307712

30.

https://twitter.com/SamanthaQuek/status/997768040094814209
