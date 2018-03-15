Morgan Roof, Dylann Roof's sister was arrested: what you need to know.

Morgan Roof the sister of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooter - Dylann Roof - has been arrested on weapons and drug charges. Law enforcement was notified that Roof had made an alarming Snapchat during School Walkout Day at her Columbia, South Carolina high school.
Dylann Roof was given a death penalty sentence for the 2015 racially motivated mass shooting of nine people during a church service at Emanuel AME Church.
Dylann Roof's sister Morgan was arrested for carrying weapons and drugs at school.
A school resource officer administrator at A.C. Flora High School was alerted by an an administrator that the 18-year-old student commented that she hoped her classmates would be shot during the walkout. Roof was arrested by the officer after a small amount of marijuana, as well as a knife and pepper spray were found on her.
The Snapchat post reads: "Your (sic) walking out for the allowed time of 17min, They are letting you do this, nothing is going to change what (the expletive) you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway."
Morgan Roof has been troubled since her brother's trial and conviction.
According to a Chris Slick, a neighbor of the Roof family, Morgan Roof has changed since her brother's conviction and become more prejudiced.
"This is not the Morgan I knew," Slick told The Post and Courier. "She didn't hate people. She didn't have prejudices like this — in fact, I witnessed the opposite," Slick said before adding, "I hope that one day, one day she finds peace and seeks forgiveness for what she did today. I cannot say I wish the same for her brother."
Previous news reports detailed that the Roof children grew up in a violent home with a father who was both physically and verbally abusive. The Roof children's step-mother Paige Mann, was reportedly the "closest thing to a real parent" the children had.
Morgan Roof has visited her brother in jail since his arrest, though she did not testify at his trial.
After her arrest, she was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where a bond of $5,00 was set.
The school's principal responded to her arrest by writing a statement that in part read:
As many of you know, today was set as a time for a student walkout. Our student leaders had asked to be allowed to spend seventeen minutes to remember each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. This student-led event was voluntary. The walkout went well with only a minor verbal disagreement that occurred at dismissal from the event. A rumor then started that a certain student had a weapon. This was heavily investigated and found to be inaccurate. In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.
