Morgan Roof, Dylann Roof's sister was arrested: what you need to know.

Morgan Roof the sister of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooter - Dylann Roof - has been arrested on weapons and drug charges. Law enforcement was notified that Roof had made an alarming Snapchat during School Walkout Day at her Columbia, South Carolina high school.

Dylann Roof was given a death penalty sentence for the 2015 racially motivated mass shooting of nine people during a church service at Emanuel AME Church.

A school resource officer administrator at A.C. Flora High School was alerted by an an administrator that the 18-year-old student commented that she hoped her classmates would be shot during the walkout. Roof was arrested by the officer after a small amount of marijuana, as well as a knife and pepper spray were found on her.

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

The Snapchat post reads: "Your (sic) walking out for the allowed time of 17min, They are letting you do this, nothing is going to change what (the expletive) you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway."

Morgan Roof has been troubled since her brother's trial and conviction.

According to a Chris Slick, a neighbor of the Roof family, Morgan Roof has changed since her brother's conviction and become more prejudiced.