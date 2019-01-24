19 people share the most effective psychological tricks they use everyday. Trust no one.

It turns out, we're all just gullible animals in clothes that can be easily swayed by our constant and overwhelmingly need for acceptance.
While there's usually nothing wrong with a harmless white lie, some people use pretty advanced psychological techniques to get others to do what they want. Whether it's a simple "thank you" instead of an "I'm sorry," or a savvy academic tip, everyone wants to know if they're being tricked.
When a recent Reddit user asked the wonderful world of the internet the question, "What is the most effective psychological “trick” you use?" people came out of the woodwork with their best tips. Whether or not these are actual scientifically-backed methods is largely unclear. However, the internet says they work so that must be true, right?
1. Well this will haunt me forever, "RiDDDiK1337."
When you are standing in a group and somebody tells a joke or something funny happens, people tend to look towards the Person they like the most while laughing.
2. Nice tip, "Amo4Sho4Sho."
I’m a professional poker player. When I am in a pot with one other player, I often try to make them laugh when they are thinking about what to do. If you can get them to laugh, it sets them in a mood where they are unlikely to bluff. (I talk a lot in general it’s very common to make jokes at the table even in hands)
3. Interesting, 'SectoidEngineer."
When somebody shy is speaking, if you look at them and nod your head it encourages them to keep talking.
4. This is A+ info, "jakobdee."
To avoid workplace drama and be well liked is to just compliment people behind their back.
5. Ah, yes, "bobvella."
in a argument find something to agree on then push your main point
6. Listening is a true skill, "Drewby5."
Listening to someone without giving advice or pushing for more information typically nets me more information than being pushy for it.
7. How to catch a liar from, "ManofManySales."
Whenever I know somebody is holding some truth from me, I'll look at them and stay silent - no nodding, no acknowledging - just looking. The silence usually brings out the truth or extra detail. If they squirm around a bit you know there's something they have exaggerated etc.
8. This is smart, "Orpheus91."
If you need to deescalate someone and get them to communicate-
Asking questions about numbers/personal information (I work in emergency services)
If someone is totally distraught and shut down, asking their phone number/address/ssn/birthdate can pull them out of the emotional place and bring them back to a headspace where they can talk about what happened more easily. I often ask these questions even after I have the information just to deescalate.
9. Spot on, "FantomUnicorn."
I recently read, that saying "You're right!" instead of "I know." makes you look less like an asshole and doesn't diminish something someone else may have just found out.
I think it's pretty effective at not letting you look like a total ass.
10. This is what I call "effective passive aggression," "Hasp3."
Thanking someone for a trait you want from them. Instead of telling a customer you’re sorry for their wait, tell them thank you for your patience or understanding. Works wonders.
11. How to master the "stop and chat," from "yungpuba."
My wife calls this the simplest most manipulative thing i do.
Whenever I bump in to an acquaintance (meaning not friend, just a person i know) I of course say hi and the conversation goes like this.
Me: Hey! How are you name? You look good!
Them: laugh Thank you, I’m good how are you?
Me: I’m great, i’m on the way to wherever i am going to at the time and I tell them why too. So what are you doing here?
Them: Go in to same detail to tell me where they’re going and why
Me: Alright, well I won’t keep you up any longer then I have, have a good day name!
It leaves people feeling good, takes away the awkwardness of cutting a convo short and it makes them want to leave.
12. This totally works, "Nikjg3."
Working in hospitality being super nice to angry customers can be a fun game.
13. 100%, "aaronmicook."
I currently manage around 240 people between 6 restaurants. It is often hard to get them to do what is needed. I have found saying “I need your help” is sufficient to get them on board. People want to feel needed and like they are making a difference. Expressing to them as much makes all the difference in the world.
14. This is smart, "MediocrePaladin."
Instead of asking "Do you have any questions?" I ask "What questions do you have?"
The first almost always results in silence, and the second lets people feel comfortable to ask questions
15. Hot tip from, "LastUsernameAvail."
When I had something important to say to my kids, I would say it very quietly so that they would listen. They were immune to my yelling but whispering got their attention.
16. Wise words, "michellesmeetsworld."
I stopped apologizing for things that I didn’t have control over and stopped saying thank you for things that don’t need gratitude. It makes for much stronger and more empowered conversation without coming across as a jerk.
17. This is sneaky as hell, "ElectricPants."
I work in an office. When people stop by my desk and refuse to leave me alone I will get up and refill my water bottle while they are talking to me. Instead of walking back to my desk, I walk them to theirs. They instinctively will sit down. Then I just sever the convo and get back to work.
18. This works for a lot of things, "LeadDeathKnight."
This is dumb and shouldn't work. But I'm a bartender. And if I ask someone if they want another drink and nod my head at the same time most people are inclined to do it.
19. This is making me cry, "UnverifiedStatistic."
My SO suffers from OCD so I've learned to accommodate that, especially when we plan trips away from home. Did we lock the door? Yes, remember I did jazz hands in a circle after? Did we turn the stove off? Yup, you watched me sing twinkle twinkle little star while I did it.
Doing something really unusual to help trigger a memory for something you do regularly helps them calm down and not obsess over that thing. Helps you be more confident assuring them you did the thing. Protip: don't use this often or the memory tricks wont be as helpful. Save it for when you know you'll need it.