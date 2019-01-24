19 people share the most effective psychological tricks they use everyday. Trust no one.

It turns out, we're all just gullible animals in clothes that can be easily swayed by our constant and overwhelmingly need for acceptance.

While there's usually nothing wrong with a harmless white lie, some people use pretty advanced psychological techniques to get others to do what they want. Whether it's a simple "thank you" instead of an "I'm sorry," or a savvy academic tip, everyone wants to know if they're being tricked.

When a recent Reddit user asked the wonderful world of the internet the question, "What is the most effective psychological “trick” you use?" people came out of the woodwork with their best tips. Whether or not these are actual scientifically-backed methods is largely unclear. However, the internet says they work so that must be true, right?

1. Well this will haunt me forever, "RiDDDiK1337."