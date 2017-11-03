Mother defends decision to breastfeed her 5-year-old. She makes some good points.

A recent episode of ITV's This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby asked the question: how old is too old to breastfeed?
In order to answer this question, they hosted the 29-year-old mother of two Sophie Mei Lan who pens the parenting blog Mama Mei. While western cultural norms would dictate that breastfeeding stops around age 2 or earlier, Mei Lan shared that she believes it's healthiest to let the child decide for themselves.
After all, breastfeeding is technically more healthy and natural than drinking cow's milk or formula, so why give it an expiration date?
Because of this philosophy, Mei Lan shares that both her 5-year-old daughter Jasmine and 2-year-old daughter Ariana still breastfeed. And while many people have questions about the potential awkwardness of the older daughter breastfeeding, Mei Lan said the experience remains completely natural.
She said:
"I thought once I had Ariana that I'd stop feeding Jasmine, but as soon as I'd had Ariana, Jasmine wanted to latch on. So, as I always do with parenting, I just went with the flow of what my girls want and what their needs are and whatnot. From the start of my breastfeeding people would ask when I’d stop. As mammals we feed from five – seven years old until they get their molars and can’t latch on. I think it’s weirder we drink cows breast milk instead of our own."
Her husband, who also appeared on This Morning, shared that he fully supports the decision. Not only that, but he bemoaned the way our culture routinely judges mothers.
He said:
"I feel sorry for mothers. They are always judged. It's almost a battle you can't win. I think you do what is right for your family. It doesn't really matter what everyone else thinks."
You can watch the full interview below: