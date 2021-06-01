Mother of the Groom asks if she 'broke etiquette' by buying dress before bride's mom.

Weddings can be beautifully planned, gorgeous and romantic celebrations of love, but they can also be an obstacle course of big white chaos...

Even couples who think they can avoid the stress of modern weddings and opt for a small backyard, BYOB ceremony can find themselves caught up in every extended family member still making their "special day" about themselves. The bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal showers, passive aggressive group chats, plus ones, kids throwing expensive catered food all over the dance floor--sometimes the flower-fueled frenzy of spending a year planning an event that only lasts about six hours of your life can bring out the worst in families and couples.

While most "wedding laws" are generally agreed upon such as "don't do anything to steal the attention away from the couple getting married," "don't wear white," or "don't blackout at the open bar and fall asleep inside the photobooth, Lisa," there are some debatable rules. Is it a serious faux pas for the mother-of-the-groom and the mother-of-the-bride to wear matching dresses? Will the whole wedding impode if you show up in a dress that's an identical shade to the bridesmaids?