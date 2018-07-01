Musician Josh Homme shares thoughtful letter Anthony Bourdain wrote his daughter. Get out the tissues.

The digital newscycle moves so fast it's strange to think that the legendary chef Anthony Bourdain passed away just three weeks ago. So much, good and bad (but mostly bad), has happened since then. Nonetheless, the grieving process for Bourdain's suicide is still going strong - both on a cultural and personal level.
On Saturday, the Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme shared a touching tribute to Bourdain on Twitter.
The tweet contained a statement from Homme expressing how much he misses Bourdain, alongside a letter the No Reservations star wrote to Homme's daughter Camille a few years back.
An old promo for No Reservations showed Bourdain smashing a guitar alongside Homme, and this concerned Camille because she thought it was her father's guitar.
In a thoughtful gesture, Bourdain penned Camille a letter assuring her it wasn't her father's guitar, and expressing his admiration for Homme.
"You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting," Bourdain wrote. He then went on to explain that it was a reference to Animal House, which he didn't expect a child to understand, but she should know he didn't harm her father's guitar.
"I like your Daddy so much," Bourdain continued. "I had your Daddy's back - just like he had mine. You will learn about these things later - possibly in grammar school. When you watch the show, I hope there is nothing else in there that upsets you. You will surely see how completely brilliant Daddy is at work. You will hear a lot of great music."
His letter to Camille continued by expressing love for Homme and an assurance that despite all appearances, he didn't get drunk on the show.
Fans of Bourdain and Queens of the Stone Age alike were moved by the letter.
RIP Anthony Bourdain, may your legacy continue to touch people across the world.