Musician Josh Homme shares thoughtful letter Anthony Bourdain wrote his daughter. Get out the tissues.

The digital newscycle moves so fast it's strange to think that the legendary chef Anthony Bourdain passed away just three weeks ago. So much, good and bad (but mostly bad), has happened since then. Nonetheless, the grieving process for Bourdain's suicide is still going strong - both on a cultural and personal level.

On Saturday, the Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme shared a touching tribute to Bourdain on Twitter.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018

The tweet contained a statement from Homme expressing how much he misses Bourdain, alongside a letter the No Reservations star wrote to Homme's daughter Camille a few years back.

An old promo for No Reservations showed Bourdain smashing a guitar alongside Homme, and this concerned Camille because she thought it was her father's guitar.

In a thoughtful gesture, Bourdain penned Camille a letter assuring her it wasn't her father's guitar, and expressing his admiration for Homme.