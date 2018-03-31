The mystery of who bit Beyonce has finally been solved. Gather around.

There are certain emanating mysteries of the universe that will always pique our collective curiosity. For one, there is the gigantic question: what is the meaning of life?! From there, we have less poignant and yet equally pressing mysteries, like what pill does John Stamos take to look that effortlessly beautiful?! And more recently, who bit Beyonce at a party in LA back in December?!

In case you missed the whole shebang, last week comedian Tiffany Haddish was interviewed by GQ. In her interview she opened up about her childhood, her rise to comedic stardom, and perhaps most surprisingly, the time she witnessed Beyonce get bit in the face at a party.

"There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest, specifically in the sense that she bit Beyonce in the face," Haddish confided.

Haddish also took to Instagram to tease followers with the tea, but she never fully revealed the culprit. Instead, she claimed Stormy Daniels bit Beyonce before asking fans: "Why is who bit Beyonce global news? They didn't even, like, take a chunk out of her face. It's not even that serious."

Global news or not, we've all been dying to know who dared snack on the face of Queen Bey.