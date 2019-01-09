Your parents Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer responding to Trump’s wall speech became an instant meme.

On Tuesday night, president Donald Trump made an address violently railing against immigration and doubling down on bis demand for $5.7 billion in funding for his border wall. In exchange, he said, he'll cease the already detrimental government shutdown.

This display mirrored a child throwing a tantrum until they get their toy - except the toy he's wailing for is nationalism on steroids.

Unsurprisingly, after Trump's lie filled speech was over, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took the stage to make a joint address decrying Trump's scare tactics.

Pelosi kept it straight to the point, and focused on how Trump's speech ignored facts: