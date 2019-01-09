Your parents Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer responding to Trump’s wall speech became an instant meme.

On Tuesday night, president Donald Trump made an address violently railing against immigration and doubling down on bis demand for $5.7 billion in funding for his border wall. In exchange, he said, he'll cease the already detrimental government shutdown.
This display mirrored a child throwing a tantrum until they get their toy - except the toy he's wailing for is nationalism on steroids.
Unsurprisingly, after Trump's lie filled speech was over, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and senate minority leader Chuck Schumer took the stage to make a joint address decrying Trump's scare tactics.
Pelosi kept it straight to the point, and focused on how Trump's speech ignored facts:
"Much of what we've heard from president Trump during this senseless shutdown has been full of misinformation and even malice. The president has chosen fear. We want to start with the facts."
Schumer echoed those concerns while also pointing out how Trump's rhetoric is "divisive":
"Tonight – and throughout this debate and his presidency – President Trump has appealed to fear, not facts. Division, not unity. This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."
It wasn't long before pictures of Schumer and Pelosi looking like disappointed parents got memed.
Regularly engaging with Trump is exhausting enough from a distance, so actually addressing him in person must be a soul sucking venture.
The internet was full of jokes about Schumer and Pelosi's posture and dead-eyed expression during their response - it just, summed up how a lot of us feel.
Needless to say, we are all very, very, very tired.