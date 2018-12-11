Nancy Pelosi eloquently slams the border wall and Trump's penis in one fell swoop.

After a showdown in the Oval Office that saw President Trump vowing to shut down the government if he doesn't get is precious wall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took a victory lap with her fellow Congressional Democrats. On fire after explaining how the government works to the president and telling him, "Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting," Pelosi is reported to have kicked Trump where it hurts the most: his dick.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi offered a Freudian analysis as to why Trump is so obsessed with building a billion dollar wall on the southern border.

"It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing," she said.

Politico adds that Pelosi also talked about skunk pee: