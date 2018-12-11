Nancy Pelosi eloquently slams the border wall and Trump's penis in one fell swoop.

Orli Matlow
Dec 11, 2018@8:14 PM
After a showdown in the Oval Office that saw President Trump vowing to shut down the government if he doesn't get is precious wall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took a victory lap with her fellow Congressional Democrats. On fire after explaining how the government works to the president and telling him, "Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting," Pelosi is reported to have kicked Trump where it hurts the most: his dick.

This is a real alert that was beamed to my phone.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi offered a Freudian analysis as to why Trump is so obsessed with building a billion dollar wall on the southern border.

"It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing," she said.

Not Nancy Pelosi, but close enough.
Giphy

Politico adds that Pelosi also talked about skunk pee:

"I was trying to be the mom," she added, but "it goes to show you: you get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you."

Giphy

Pelosi's Big Dick Energy at and after the meeting has inspired many memes.

Lucille Bluth—though probably a Trump supporter—would be proud of these burns.
Giphy
Advertising
