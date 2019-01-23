Nancy Pelosi shut down Trump's tantrum over a shutdown State of the Union.

The State of the Union is.......dramatic.

Last week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requested that President Trump his State of the Union Primetime Spectacular until federal workers being held hostage for a border wall get paid.

On Wednesday, Trump sent a letter to Pelosi that basically said, "when you're a star, they let you do it," insisting that he'll be delivering the State of the Union in the House chamber whether she likes it or not.

It's no surprise that Trump doesn't know what it means when a woman says no, and was betting that Pelosi was bluffing.

President Trump’s letter to Speaker Pelosi on the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/B4QN9hDJnv — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 23, 2019

But bluffing she was not.

The Speaker did not fold. (Poker metaphors are the new sports metaphors)

This afternoon, I sent @realDonaldTrump a letter informing him that the House will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened. https://t.co/r1oad0xEAh pic.twitter.com/kGEbayx95u — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 23, 2019

Yup, there's still a Travel Ban on Trump entering the House until the shutdown is over. It's Pelosi's House, and within her power to do so.