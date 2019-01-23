Nancy Pelosi shut down Trump's tantrum over a shutdown State of the Union.

The State of the Union is.......dramatic.
Last week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requested that President Trump his State of the Union Primetime Spectacular until federal workers being held hostage for a border wall get paid.
On Wednesday, Trump sent a letter to Pelosi that basically said, "when you're a star, they let you do it," insisting that he'll be delivering the State of the Union in the House chamber whether she likes it or not.
It's no surprise that Trump doesn't know what it means when a woman says no, and was betting that Pelosi was bluffing.
But bluffing she was not.
The Speaker did not fold. (Poker metaphors are the new sports metaphors)
Yup, there's still a Travel Ban on Trump entering the House until the shutdown is over. It's Pelosi's House, and within her power to do so.
The Twitter account A Crime of Day subtweeted Trump with the relevant US code.
Trump is insisting that Pelosi's move has nothing to do with the shutdown, but everything to do with Trying to deny the American people "the truth."
She's not "canceling" the State of the Union...she's just not letting it happen in the House chamber as long as the government is closed. Trump can deliver it from a Berder King or golf course or wherever he likes to go.
Trump is so afraid of Nancy, he's calling her.......Nancy.
While Trump is not happy, people are lavishing Pelosi with "YAAAAS QUEEN!!!"
Trump has finally met someone who hasn't capitulated to his tactics, and he's completely losing his sh*t.
Pelosi told a group of mayors that there's more than just the State of the Union at stake with this shutdown business: it's the whole legislative process.
If Trump gets what he wants out of holding 800,000 workers hostage, he'll probably never bother to get anything through Congress ever again.