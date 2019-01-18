Pelosi's response to a question about Trump is being hailed as a masterclass in shade.

Sometimes, the simplest shade is the best shade.

This week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi essentially disinvited President Trump from delivering the State of the Union to Congress, calling on him to postpone to the spectacle until the people in charge of protecting him can get paid.

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat, Trump said in a letter that he is revoking Pelosi's access to a military plane she planned on taking to meetings in Belgium and Afghanistan, adding that if she really wants to go to Kabul, she could fly commercially.

That's right, TV time is the tit and visiting the troops in Afghanistan is the tat.

Pelosi said that her congressional delegation did look into flying commercially, but that the administration leaked that too, essentially giving the heads-up to the Taliban that American officials were coming.

The leak "made the scene on the ground much more dangerous, because it’s just a signal to the bad actors that we were coming," she told the press, citing State Department security reports.

A reporter then asked Pelosi if she views Flightgate as a punishment for the State of the Union letter, and her response was hilariously understated.