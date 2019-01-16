Pelosi’s savage move against Trump might finally end the shutdown.

Speaker of the House and septuagenarian action hero Nancy Pelosi pulled a clever move and just might end the government shutdown by denying President Trump the thing that matters to him most: TV time.

As federal workers resort to rationing insulin and are forced to do pat downs for free, the president continues to refuse to sign a bill opening the government until he gets enough billions for his wall in the name of "national security."

Pelosi, meanwhile, sent a letter to the president that's all, "speaking of security, your own Homeland Security secretary deemed the State of the Union as an event requiring all of the federal government's security resources, and the federal government currently isn't funded, so..."

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

"Both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now — with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs," Pelosi wrote. "Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th."