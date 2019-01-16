Pelosi’s savage move against Trump might finally end the shutdown.

Speaker of the House and septuagenarian action hero Nancy Pelosi pulled a clever move and just might end the government shutdown by denying President Trump the thing that matters to him most: TV time.
As federal workers resort to rationing insulin and are forced to do pat downs for free, the president continues to refuse to sign a bill opening the government until he gets enough billions for his wall in the name of "national security."
Pelosi, meanwhile, sent a letter to the president that's all, "speaking of security, your own Homeland Security secretary deemed the State of the Union as an event requiring all of the federal government's security resources, and the federal government currently isn't funded, so..."
"Both the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now — with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs," Pelosi wrote. "Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th."
The language of the letter may be polite, but the content is cold-blooded. Pelosi is canceling the State of the Union, telling Trump to open the government or submit the shpiel in writing instead, which is what presidents did through Woodrow Wilson's presidency.
Rep. Steny Hoyer just told NBC News that Pres. Trump has been “disinvited” from making the state of the union address.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 16, 2019
Pelosi insists that she's not uninviting Trump from Capitol Hill because of politics: it's because of logistics.
People who like to see the government funded and federal workers paid are impressed with the move.
The White House has yet to respond to Pelosi's flex, but the unofficial press secretary, Don Jr., has responded with a burn about podiums.
Who needs paychecks when the president's son has podium burns?