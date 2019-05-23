Kellyanne Conway, Trump's puppet, is accusing Pelosi of sexism because irony is dead.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House and third in line to the presidency, is trading barbs with Kellyanne Conway, who is most known at this point for being Kellyanne Conway's husband's wife.
Kellyanne Conway has worked with Trump for years, and has picked up on the president's tactic of accusing the other side that which you are guilty of. In the past two days, Conway has accused Pelosi of being "anti-woman" and a classist snob.
Previously on The Real White Housewives, Pelosi went to the White House for a meeting with the president on infrastructure. Trump stormed out after three minutes, pissed that the House is exercising oversight and investigating him.
The Washington Post reports that after Trump made his dramatic exit, Conway asked Speaker Pelosi if she had any words for the president. Pelosi said, "I'll respond to the president, not staff," and Conway said, "wow, that's really pro-woman of you."
While Conway might have taken "staff" as an insult, she is, in fact, staff. Her title is "Counselor to the President." She is not the president, but on his staff.
Because we live in hell, Pelosi was asked about this episode at her weekly press conference. She went full Mariah Carey with an "I don't know her."
"I'm not going to talk about her," she said. "I respond as the Speaker of the House to the President of the United States. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them."
Conway continued to be triggered by this, accusing Pelosi of treating her "like she treats her maid or her pilots."
Here's how The Washington Post breaks it down:
Conway — who lives in a $7.7 million mansion in Northwest Washington — then went on to take aim at Pelosi’s personal wealth.
“Let’s face it. She’s the sixth-most-rich member of Congress. She treats everybody like they’re her staff. She treats me like I’m either her maid, or her driver, or her pilot, or her makeup artist. And I’m not. And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you,’ per usual, because she’s not very pro-woman. She’s pro-some women, a few women,” Conway said.
I don't know Pelosi personally, but it sounds like Conway is confusing her with her lookalike, Lucille Bluth.
It would be fun to call this a Real Housewives-style feud if it weren't product of the executive branch trying to squash the legislative branch and place themselves above the law!
Just move on to the impeachment hearings already, now that would be better than a reunion special.