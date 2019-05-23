Kellyanne Conway, Trump's puppet, is accusing Pelosi of sexism because irony is dead.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House and third in line to the presidency, is trading barbs with Kellyanne Conway, who is most known at this point for being Kellyanne Conway's husband's wife.

Kellyanne Conway has worked with Trump for years, and has picked up on the president's tactic of accusing the other side that which you are guilty of. In the past two days, Conway has accused Pelosi of being "anti-woman" and a classist snob.

Previously on The Real White Housewives, Pelosi went to the White House for a meeting with the president on infrastructure. Trump stormed out after three minutes, pissed that the House is exercising oversight and investigating him.

The Washington Post reports that after Trump made his dramatic exit, Conway asked Speaker Pelosi if she had any words for the president. Pelosi said, "I'll respond to the president, not staff," and Conway said, "wow, that's really pro-woman of you."

After Trump abruptly left legislative leaders meeting today, Kellyanne Conway asked Pelosi if she wanted to respond to what Trump had said. "I'll respond to the president, not staff," Pelosi said. "Wow, that's really pro-woman of you," Kellyanne Conway said back, per aides. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 22, 2019

While Conway might have taken "staff" as an insult, she is, in fact, staff. Her title is "Counselor to the President." She is not the president, but on his staff.