Nancy Pelosi's 'f*ck you' clap at Trump is the best meme in the Union.

Nancy Pelosi, First of Her Name, Speaker of the House, Thrower of Shade.

While Stacey Abrams delivered the official Democratic response to the State of the Union (and did an amazing job), Speaker Pelosi provided real-time commentary on the speech from the dais, and gifted us with this image of a thunderous, sarcastic clap.

It's even better in video form.

There's video of the clapping. pic.twitter.com/3i7MYftPUK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2019

And best as a GIF!

Giphy

The Speaker insisted the clap was sincere, but come on. We can see your face! Let us have this!

Pelosi's daughter Christine can attest: this is more than just a clap. This is a mood. This is a message.