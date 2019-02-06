Nancy Pelosi's 'f*ck you' clap at Trump is the best meme in the Union.

Nancy Pelosi, First of Her Name, Speaker of the House, Thrower of Shade.
While Stacey Abrams delivered the official Democratic response to the State of the Union (and did an amazing job), Speaker Pelosi provided real-time commentary on the speech from the dais, and gifted us with this image of a thunderous, sarcastic clap.
It's even better in video form.
And best as a GIF!
The Speaker insisted the clap was sincere, but come on. We can see your face! Let us have this!
Pelosi's daughter Christine can attest: this is more than just a clap. This is a mood. This is a message.
She may deny the shade, but there's no denying the meme.
Writer Parker Molly did us all a favor and provided us with the raw material for a Photoshop challenge, and the results are fantastic.
Has anyone in this family ever seen a chicken? pic.twitter.com/NsP8YvKFGc— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 6, 2019
Here you go - had to get my 2 bobs worth in :D#SOTU #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/A2LSu5mXUq— Shiraj Sen (@shiraj_sen) February 6, 2019