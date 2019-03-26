NASA cancels first all-female space walk for the most bonkers reason. Women be roasting.

The internet is currently letting out a collective exasperated sigh after finding out NASA canceled its first all-female spacewalk for a conceptually ridiculous reason. Originally, astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were slated to make history during their spacewalk on Friday, but plans have changed due to a lack of astronaut suits in the right size.

NASA has aborted its mission for a first-ever all-female spacewalk around the International Space Station because there are not enough spacesuits to fit the female astronauts https://t.co/lu7FMc8drG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 26, 2019

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! MAKE MORE SUITS! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 26, 2019

While the notion of the first all-female spacewalk being canceled due to a wardrobe malfunction sounds like an over-the-top Onion headline, it is sadly all very real. Just last week McClain made her very first spacewalk wearing a large suit. However, after completing the walk, she noted how difficult it was to maneuver in the large suit and requested a medium suit for this week's spacewalk.

𝘈 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦… pic.twitter.com/2fDXJX94wa — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 25, 2019

This is where the face palms begin, currently, NASA only has two medium sized spacesuits, and only one of them is ready for mission (the one that will be worn by Koch). So, instead of employing extra crew to prepare the second suit, NASA decided to swap out McClain for astronaut Nick Hague.