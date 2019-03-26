NASA cancels first all-female space walk for the most bonkers reason. Women be roasting.

The internet is currently letting out a collective exasperated sigh after finding out NASA canceled its first all-female spacewalk for a conceptually ridiculous reason. Originally, astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were slated to make history during their spacewalk on Friday, but plans have changed due to a lack of astronaut suits in the right size.
While the notion of the first all-female spacewalk being canceled due to a wardrobe malfunction sounds like an over-the-top Onion headline, it is sadly all very real. Just last week McClain made her very first spacewalk wearing a large suit. However, after completing the walk, she noted how difficult it was to maneuver in the large suit and requested a medium suit for this week's spacewalk.
This is where the face palms begin, currently, NASA only has two medium sized spacesuits, and only one of them is ready for mission (the one that will be worn by Koch). So, instead of employing extra crew to prepare the second suit, NASA decided to swap out McClain for astronaut Nick Hague.
It should be noted that it's no simple task to prepare a suit for space, this is a process that requires all hands on deck and immense attention to detail. But still, the fact that this milestone is being waylaid due to a wardrobe shortage is deeply absurd and offensive.
While the jokes make themselves, this issue also shows that accommodating the needs of female astronauts still isn't a top priority for NASA.
Currently, 12 of NASA's 38 active astronauts are women, so it seems reasonable to invest money into suits that accommodate people of all sizes and genders. Also, despite this embarrassing botch, the numbers point towards the all-female spacewalk milestone being reached sooner than later.