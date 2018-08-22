NASA intern tells man on Twitter to 'suck my d*ck and balls.' Then she found out who he is.

Twitter is a fantastic place to make jokes, engage in illuminating discussions, and yes, drag people you disagree with. Unfortunately, the very same passion and rapid pace that can make Twitter wonderful can also encourage rash and destructive behavior.

A seemingly absurd example of this rash behavior took place on Monday, when a newly accepted NASA intern ruined her own opportunity by telling Homer Hickam to "suck my dick and balls."

In now deleted tweets, the Twitter user Naomi H (who has since locked her account due to trolls), expressed excitement for her internship at NASA.

Twitter

The author and former NASA engineer who trained the first Japanese astronauts, Homer Hickam, chimed in to suggest she watch her language. However, she didn't seem to know who he was.

Twitter

Let's just say her colorful response didn't go the way it could have.