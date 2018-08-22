NASA intern tells man on Twitter to 'suck my d*ck and balls.' Then she found out who he is.

Twitter is a fantastic place to make jokes, engage in illuminating discussions, and yes, drag people you disagree with. Unfortunately, the very same passion and rapid pace that can make Twitter wonderful can also encourage rash and destructive behavior.
A seemingly absurd example of this rash behavior took place on Monday, when a newly accepted NASA intern ruined her own opportunity by telling Homer Hickam to "suck my dick and balls."
In now deleted tweets, the Twitter user Naomi H (who has since locked her account due to trolls), expressed excitement for her internship at NASA.
The author and former NASA engineer who trained the first Japanese astronauts, Homer Hickam, chimed in to suggest she watch her language. However, she didn't seem to know who he was.
Let's just say her colorful response didn't go the way it could have.
The interaction quickly went viral, and resulted in Naomi losing her internship. Contrary to initial assumptions, it was not Hickam who encouraged the firing, but other NASA higher-ups who saw the exchange online.
The moment of passion quickly became a cautionary tale.
Hickam even wrote a blog post clarifying his initial comment on Naomi's Twitter feed. Ironically, he wasn't personally offended by her use of the F-bomb, and only commented to warn her that NASA may not appreciate the language.
I'm a Vietnam vet and not at all offended by the F-word. However, when I saw NASA and the word used together, it occurred to me that this young person might get in trouble if NASA saw it so I tweeted to her one word: "Language" and intended to leave it at that. Soon, her friends took umbrage and said a lot of unkind things but long after I was gone as I immediately deleted my comments and blocked all concerned.
When he found out she was fired from the internship, he actually went to bat for her. Also, she did apologize in private when she realized her huge misstep.
"Later, I learned she had lost her offer for an internship with NASA. This I had nothing to do with nor could I since I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever. As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency's attention to it long after my comments were gone," he wrote.
Even after he posted his blog post and she apologized, people continued to troll him and claimed that Naomi was in the right.
At the time of writing this, it's unclear whether NASA is considering giving Naomi back her internship. Regardless of how it all pans out, hopefully this will help prevent some of us other fiery-tongued Twitter folk from suffering foot-in-mouth in the future.