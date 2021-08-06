NASA scientist shuts down man on dating app who assumes she's a receptionist.

Making sexist jokes generally isn't the best opener when you're trying to go on a date with a woman, but if internet screenshots are any indicator, it seems to be a common tactic by men across the world.

One of the most common forms of sexism is equating attractiveness to a lack of intelligence, which feeds into the narrative that women can only be one thing at a time, beautiful or smart, funny or kind, successful or nurturing, all of which flattens the nuance of a fully-formed person. Plus, these ideals are ultimately rooted in objectification and the idea that a woman's attractiveness makes her a sex object, and a woman's "lack" of attractiveness removes her value in the social marketplace altogether.

All this is to say, when men make jokes about women not looking like they work certain jobs or have certain interests, it hearkens to a long history of stereotypes rooted in sexism. Regardless of whether the man in question thought deeply before making his joke or assumption.