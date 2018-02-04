Natalie Portman unleashed a viral rap on SNL: 'Tide Pods, the only f*cking thing I snack on.'

If you remember pop culture references from 2006, it's likely you remember Natalie Portman's first viral rap on SNL. Alongside Andy Samberg, a young Portman answered an interviewer by jumping into an explicit rap about her daily life.

Well now, 12 years later, Portman came back to SNL to update America on her daily life. And "Natalie's Rap 2" references everything from eating Tide Pods to motherhood, and of course, comparisons drawn between the new Star Wars movies and the prequels.

Somehow, Portman's rapping reprisal managed to be even more explicit than the first one. At one point featuring a birthing sequence as well as Portman threatening someone with a gun whilst wearing her Queen Amidala get up.

A lot of people on Twitter were feeling the comeback.

Me: *Sees Natalie Portman trending worldwide.*



*Nooooo... what did she doooo???"



Twitter: "Watch Natalie Portman kill it on her SNL rap skit*



*Watches her SNL rap and the slayage that happened.*



*Falls in love all over again.* — ONGNIEL'S BRO (@valentin_albus) February 4, 2018