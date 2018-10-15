Natalie Portman went off on sexism in this viral clip. Women are wildly applauding.

As with many women and men across the country (and world), Natalie Portman has officially had it with the pervasive and inescapable nature of rape culture. Whether its rearing its ugly head in the form of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, the whole of Donald Trump's presidency, or the ongoing list of Hollywood predators, the ways our society is structured to protect abusers is downright exhausting.

On Friday, during a speech at Variety's "Power of Women" event, Portman delivered a powerful speech indicting the ways the entertainment industry gaslights women, but also, ways the culture at large needs to stop empowering abusers and perpetuating sexist narratives.

She kicks off the speech by indicting serial sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein and the ways the justice system has protected him.

"Harvey Weinstein, the man whose name has become synonymous with 'serial rapist,' might never suffer any legal consequences," she said, referencing the fact that a charge was recently dropped from his case.