20 photos from today's National School Walkout for gun control that will give you chills.

In the 19 years since the massacre at Columbine High School, "more than 208,000 students have experienced gun violence at school," according to The Washington Post.
The cycle of violence, followed by "thoughts and prayers" rather than policy and change, has persisted for almost two decades, but the survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School have said never again.
To mark the anniversary of Columbine, students walked out of school at 10 AM to host moments of silence for the victims and remind lawmakers that the movement for common sense gun laws isn't going away.
1. Justin Blackman, who was the only person from his school to participate in the walkout back in February, was joined by his peers this time around.
2. Teachers called to be armed with funding.
3. Students at the White House held a particularly powerful moment of silence.
4. Manhattan students held a die-in in Washington Square Park.
5. Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida set up a classroom to represent those killed.
6. Students in Houston chanted about gun control. Houston is in TEXAS!
7. Everything's bigger in Texas, y'all.
8. Kids were threatened with expulsion but participated anyway.
9. While it may be unpopular in red districts, high schoolers didn't care about being popular.
10. People were down up in Maine.
11. At least 200 students at a school in Columbus, Ohio walked out.
12. A Utah student pointed out that the Second Amendment itself calls for guns to be "well regulated."
13. Attendance was high in Illinois.
14. Nashville students stood up.
15. Newark students asked the NRA how many kids did they kill today.
16. Iowa showed up.
17. People wore orange, the color of the gun safety movement.
18. Philly took it to the streets.
19. The students from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia went to the mall.
20. This is what democracy looks like.
