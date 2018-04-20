20 photos from today's National School Walkout for gun control that will give you chills.

In the 19 years since the massacre at Columbine High School, "more than 208,000 students have experienced gun violence at school," according to The Washington Post.

19 years ago today, these 13 people were killed at #Columbine High School in Colorado.



Whether you are participating in the #NationalSchoolWalkout, or #DayOfService, remember these faces.



This is why we fight. 19 years later, and this still happens. pic.twitter.com/qfkp6av9Hd — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) April 20, 2018

The cycle of violence, followed by "thoughts and prayers" rather than policy and change, has persisted for almost two decades, but the survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School have said never again.

To mark the anniversary of Columbine, students walked out of school at 10 AM to host moments of silence for the victims and remind lawmakers that the movement for common sense gun laws isn't going away.

1. Justin Blackman, who was the only person from his school to participate in the walkout back in February, was joined by his peers this time around.

Our friend, Justin, walked out alone on 3/14 but today he has some friends behind him :-) https://t.co/botFH2jq5p — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 20, 2018

2. Teachers called to be armed with funding.