Every new mother knows that sometimes we feel like newborn babies are less than angels. That said, it's still very NOT ok for a natal nurse to refer to your days-old child as a "mini Satan."

Nurses Allyson Jeanette Thompson and Joanie Barrett at Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida were fired after leaked Snapchats in which they have a nasty photoshoot with (we'll say it again) brand new babies as props.

Local news outlet Action Jax broke the news with an instantly infamous tweet that showed a nurse flipping the bird at a newborn she referred to as a "mini Satan."

https://twitter.com/BethANJax/status/910081278111830016

As the Miami Herald reports, the nurses were identified and immediately fired. "We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice," the hospital confirmed on Facebook.

The post has gone viral, with dozens of commenters weighing in on whether they'd want a handler who referred to their baby as Satan. (Spoiler alert: They wouldn't.)

"I'm sickened by the actions taken by these two individuals!!!!!” wrote a commenter named Lisa Wagoner Buttrey. “We are suppose to trust care systems.....had it been my child they did this to loosing [sic] their license would have been the last thing they needed to worry about!!!!!!!!!!”

As for the babies in question, their first actions in this world involved going viral on social media and getting two people fired. Won't that be fun to tell them in 18 years?

