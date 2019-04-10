An NBA player fell on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during a game, and now it's the perfect meme.

On Tuesday night Chrissy Teigen and John Legend snagged themselves floor seats at a Miami Heat game. While they likely expected to chill out and watch athletes show off their hard-earned skills, their attendance quickly turned into a meme after player Dwayne Wade crashed into them during the game.

Please, take a moment of your day to appreciate this pure artistry, the likes of which Teigen naturally retweeted for her followers to appreciate.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Since the picture is truly a piece of art, and seamlessly bridges the gap between iconic Renaissance painting and endless meme potential, it wasn't long before it blew up on Twitter and showed its limitless potential.