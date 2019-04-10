An NBA player fell on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during a game, and now it's the perfect meme.

On Tuesday night Chrissy Teigen and John Legend snagged themselves floor seats at a Miami Heat game. While they likely expected to chill out and watch athletes show off their hard-earned skills, their attendance quickly turned into a meme after player Dwayne Wade crashed into them during the game.
Please, take a moment of your day to appreciate this pure artistry, the likes of which Teigen naturally retweeted for her followers to appreciate.
Since the picture is truly a piece of art, and seamlessly bridges the gap between iconic Renaissance painting and endless meme potential, it wasn't long before it blew up on Twitter and showed its limitless potential.
Since there are so many people in the photo, all with priceless facial expressions, some of the best meme iterations involve deep zooms into the personal chaos of each player in this picture.
This is essentially the hydra of memes, a photo that can be cut up and multiply into even more specific and brilliant jokes. Truly, a mythological gift to the internet, when it comes to candids that express the absurdity of being a person.
Fans of Teigen and Legend have even taken it upon themselves to photoshop the meme into a potential Christmas card.
Honestly, if Wade doesn't also frame this still of himself mid spill, he is missing a timeless opportunity.
Especially since there's already a Van Gogh-style Starry Night version of the photo floating around the internet.
The cinematic parallels keep giving and giving.
This is a meme that has lasting power, one we will all look back on with pride and awe.