Neighbor asks if they were wrong to pour water on local kid who pranked them.

"Kids will be kids" to some extent, but many parents don't understand that their precious cherubs carved by miracles can just be screaming demons on a plane kicking the back of your seat to everyone else...

Nobody wants to be the town Scrooge, scolding the neighborhood kids to get off the yard every time their ball rolls three inches onto the grass, but children should learn to respect someone else's property.

Pranks that don't hurt anyone can be fun for bored kids trying to spice up a Sunday afternoon, but repeatedly annoying adults without punishment needs to be addressed. Don't leave mysterious love letters in Linda's mailbox or invite the whole street to your sidewalk production of "Lemonade Stand: The Musical!"

Kids who aren't reprimanded when they screech at volumes only dogs can hear in public or assume everyone else they share the planet with is a subject for their entertainment usually grow up into the adult nobody wants to hang out with.