White neighbors call police on black boy mowing lawn, and now his lawncare business is booming.

A viral Facebook video caused completely valid outrage across the country, due to the blatant racism towards children.

Basically, a 12-year-old boy named Reggie runs his own lawn cutting service in Maple Heights, Ohio called "Mr. Reggie Lawn Cutting Service." A few of his friends work as coworkers, and the group of kids are available for hire to mow neighbor's lawns as a way to make some cash. Recently, when they were cutting the grass of their neighbor Lucille Holt, they accidentally cut some of Holt's next door neighbors grass. With the way the lawns flow, there's no clear line between the yards.

For most people, getting a free trim would be an absolute delight. However, instead of saying thank you, or gently telling the children where the lawns separated - Holt's neighbors decided to call the cops on literal children.

Hold took a video of the incident, and it soon went viral.

This is RIDICULOUS!!! Posted by Lucille Holt on Saturday, June 23, 2018

"Who does that?," she said in the video. "I'm so glad you are out here doing something positive. You should not be getting the police called on you just because you're cutting grass."