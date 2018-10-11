A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in a neighborhood Facebook group, got brutally roasted.

You haven't TRULY lived at the crossroads of technology and community until you've joined a neighborhood Facebook group. In the best of times, these groups serve as great organizing tools for neighbors looking to connect with each other, demand better living conditions, and spread info about housing availability.

However, the obnoxious underbelly of these groups involves lots of petty complaints, entitled neighbors and sometimes expressions of paranoia or racist profiling. In a more absurd marriage between petty complaint and entitlement, an (anonymous) member of a neighborhood group posted a lengthy complaint about the acorns littering the block only to quickly get roasted.

I advice you to fully settle in so you can enjoy this beautiful piece of work.

Since this post reads more as an Onion column written to mock yuppies than an actual complaint, the original poster was quickly dragged to shreds.

This post in my neighborhood FB group is getting absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/8i0wAGP0qO — Alex ACORNover (@alex_cono) October 9, 2018

People were quick to point out how the problem could be easily solved if the "competitive barefoot runner" compromised their values enough to wear shoes while running.