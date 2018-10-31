Neil Patrick Harris’ family won Halloween yet again with terrifyingly realistic costume.

They've gone and done it again, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their adorable twins Gideon and Harper have outdone themselves with yet another incredible family Halloween costume.

They've been consistently knocking it out of the park ever since the twins arrived and they formed the Fantastic Four of Halloween loving families, and this year is no exception.

Harris posted the annual Instagram photo revealing the family's get-up, and the group of terrifying "Hitchhiking Ghosts" look like the poster for a movie I'd be too scared to see.

The caption reads: "Welcome, foolish mortals. We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!"

Truly, all four of them look stunning. Everything from the bloody axe to the TERRIFYING FOG GHOST looming over the graveyard set screams Halloween success. The amount of body paint and tooling required to transform such a cute family into such a realistic and haunting visage is not to be underestimated. Of course, this is not the first year they've gone all out.

Last year, the family dressed in the spirit of the carnival.