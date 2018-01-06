Netflix wants people to stop asking if they have The Gorilla Channel, because the internet has no chill.

Passages from Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury have taken the internet by storm, and in moments, this obsession has even led people to mistake Twitter jokes for actual samples from the book.

The most delightfully absurd example of this confusion occurred when Twitter user Pixelated Boat posted a satirical exerpt claiming Trump watches The Gorilla Channel daily for hours on end.

As detailed in the text, the fictional Gorilla Channel is a 24/7 streaming station that shows gorillas playing and fighting each other. The fake channel, of course, was created by White House staff who edited clips from gorilla documentaries to appease the president.

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

Pixelated Boat expected the internet to understand it was a joke, however, several people soon mistook the tweet as an actual excerpt from Fire and Fury.

The fact that people could believe this speaks volumes about the president.

tfw you parody a guy making up shit about Trump but people believe it so you become part of the problem — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018