Netflix wants people to stop asking if they have The Gorilla Channel, because the internet has no chill.

Passages from Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury have taken the internet by storm, and in moments, this obsession has even led people to mistake Twitter jokes for actual samples from the book.
The most delightfully absurd example of this confusion occurred when Twitter user Pixelated Boat posted a satirical exerpt claiming Trump watches The Gorilla Channel daily for hours on end.
As detailed in the text, the fictional Gorilla Channel is a 24/7 streaming station that shows gorillas playing and fighting each other. The fake channel, of course, was created by White House staff who edited clips from gorilla documentaries to appease the president.
Pixelated Boat expected the internet to understand it was a joke, however, several people soon mistook the tweet as an actual excerpt from Fire and Fury.
The fact that people could believe this speaks volumes about the president.
Even after being officially dispelled, the joke has gone so far that Netflix has now asked people to stop inquiring about The Gorilla Channel.
The people still demand answer: will Netflix install a Gorilla channel per popular request?!
This thread begs the question: how hard would it be to create gorilla channel? It's obviously what the people want in 2018, might as well give it to them.