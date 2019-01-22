Netflix hilariously messed up Marie Kondo's promo pic. Even Chrissy Teigen noticed.

Netflix is being roasted on Twitter right now for what could only be explained as either a very savvy prankster or a hilarious glitch.
When renowned etiquette expert, William Hanson, tweeted this confusing image of Marie Kondo's "Tidying Up" home screen, the internet rightfully freaked out.
Considering Marie Kondo is a cheery wood sprite with the disposition of a rainbow sugar cookie, seeing a gunman next to her name is an alarming image.
However, many people couldn't help but laugh at the idea of sweet, tiny Marie Kondo rolling into people's messy homes with a massive weapon as a method of intimidating them into getting their act together. Considering the image is in a desert, imagining Marie Kondo kidnapping unorganized people and dragging them by gunpoint to a barren wasteland is 100% a show I'd watch.
1. Even Chrissy Teigen weighed in:
2. But then felt bad:
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8. Someone pointed out another hilarious Netflix Glitch with Bob Ross:
9. Puns were written:
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15. The most confusing image for "How I Met Your Mother"...
16.
17.
18.
Keep going Marie, this new method is probably very effective.