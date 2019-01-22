Netflix hilariously messed up Marie Kondo's promo pic. Even Chrissy Teigen noticed.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jan 22, 2019@3:48 PM
Netflix is being roasted on Twitter right now for what could only be explained as either a very savvy prankster or a hilarious glitch.

When renowned etiquette expert, William Hanson, tweeted this confusing image of Marie Kondo's "Tidying Up" home screen, the internet rightfully freaked out.

Considering Marie Kondo is a cheery wood sprite with the disposition of a rainbow sugar cookie, seeing a gunman next to her name is an alarming image.

However, many people couldn't help but laugh at the idea of sweet, tiny Marie Kondo rolling into people's messy homes with a massive weapon as a method of intimidating them into getting their act together. Considering the image is in a desert, imagining Marie Kondo kidnapping unorganized people and dragging them by gunpoint to a barren wasteland is 100% a show I'd watch.

1. Even Chrissy Teigen weighed in:

2. But then felt bad:

8. Someone pointed out another hilarious Netflix Glitch with Bob Ross:

9. Puns were written:

15. The most confusing image for "How I Met Your Mother"...

Keep going Marie, this new method is probably very effective.

