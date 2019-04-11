New 'consent condom' claims to teach consent but people are pointing out the problem.

Sometimes even if you have the best interests in mind, your ideas can really backfire. The most recent company face-palm is the "consent condom." Without even seeing it, you can probably determine that it's a nightmare of an product. Do sexual assaulters and rapists love condoms? That's information that is news to me.

The condom, created by ad agency BBDO Argentina for Tulipán, requires four hands to open which is a fun way to make the process of having safe sex even more frustrating. Nothing ruins a mood like trying to release a condom from an escape room. Also, how easy is to to quite literally force someone's hand? This reminds me of the law they had in Italy in where it was deemed impossible for a woman to be raped if she was wearing tight jeans, because they can't come off "without her help." Someone could attempt to argue that it's impossible to rape someone with a consent condom, because the victim used his or her hands to help open the box. This of course, would be a major backfire.

¿Por qué esta cajita solo se puede abrir de a dos? Porque así funciona el consentimiento en las relaciones. Todo tiene que ser de a dos. 🤚🤚#PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/QEUE5aNAWE — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) March 27, 2019

Este pack es tan simple de abrir como entender que si no te dice que sí, es no. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/KHWyoFmg7L — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 3, 2019

Naturally, it didn't take long before people questioned this entire idea.

