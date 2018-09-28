New Kardashian clip finally shows everyone's angry reactions to Khloe getting cheated on

If you've been feeling overwhelmed by the bleak newscycle, desperately ready to hide under your blankets indefinitely while intermitten sobs, you are not alone. The past week, hell, the past two years (if you live in America) has been a nonstop reminder of just how corrupt our leadership is.

The news truly feels like a circus of powerful old rich white men bending backwards to show just how much they hate the rest of us, and so, in lieu of more depressing news I am bringing you some juicy Kardashian-related fare.

In an answer to fans' prayers everywhere, E! just released a trailer for the second half of the season of Keeping up with the Kardashians and it is unsurprisingly an overflowing fountain of drama from which the masses can drink.

As you likely know by now, shortly before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to baby True, footage came out revealing that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with multiple women.

Since the news came out, we've heard Kim Kardashian's thoughts on the cheating, as well as Kris Jenner's reasonably salty response to the debacle. In general, Khloe has stayed fairly mum about the situation, and has remained partners with Thompson much to the chagrin of her fans.