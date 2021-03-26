New mom asks if she was wrong to snap at husband for 'sexist' jokes about parenting.

Having a new baby can be overwhelming, especially if co-parents feel like one member of the team is seriously slacking...

Dividing up household chores and childcare duties is different for every couple depending on careers, workload, skills, and what each parent prefers. However, if a couple agrees to share the bulk of childcare equally and then one person is stuck waking up every night while the other one sleeps soundly, things can escalate into the disaster-zone.

Before tension and resentments brew and build up into a 3 AM name-calling, mid-kitchen scream session, it's best to honestly discuss expectations and solutions. Of course, there are many positive experiences that raising a child brings, but if you're only in it for the happy, adorably picture-perfect moments and you're not willing to pry yourself out of bed to change a diaper when you've only slept for thirty minutes in the whole week, then you're probably not realistically prepared to be a parent.

So, when a frustrated new mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's "jokes" about their division of childcare responsibilities, people were quick to deem a verdict.