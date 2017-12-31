This festive Russian New Year's celebration ended in flames, literally.

Usually, when New Year's eve celebrations go awry it's a simple matter of regrettable hookups or an annoying drunk party guest hampering everyone's chill. However, the festivities at a Russian New Year's gathering truly broke the mold of bad parties when an 80 ft Christmas tree caught flames from the celebratory fireworks.

This feels like an avoidable fate, the but optics still present a deeply terrifying way to welcome a new year.

Given the close connections the U.S. holds with Russia, it's only natural for the skeptical (and mildly morbid) among us to wonder if there are larger metaphors to be delved into here. Let's hope not.

The main Christmas Tree of Sakhalin Island in Russian Far East spectacularly destroyed by fire, apparently caused by fireworks, during New Year night festivities. Hope its not sign of things to come in 2018.https://t.co/8bEsiAu7uk — Artyom Lukin (@ArtyomLukin) December 31, 2017

Festive tree erupts in flames as several thousand mark New Year celebration. The 25 metre tall tree in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk burns to ashes in minutes as fireworks usher in 2018 across Russia https://t.co/xYCBYFKqrj pic.twitter.com/v4X5KQWdQb — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) December 31, 2017

Luckily, the flaming tree didn't cause any deaths or injuries.

However, I'm 100% sure it killed the vibe. Although, many onlookers seem entranced by the beautiful destruction.