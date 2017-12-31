This festive Russian New Year's celebration ended in flames, literally.

Usually, when New Year's eve celebrations go awry it's a simple matter of regrettable hookups or an annoying drunk party guest hampering everyone's chill. However, the festivities at a Russian New Year's gathering truly broke the mold of bad parties when an 80 ft Christmas tree caught flames from the celebratory fireworks.
This feels like an avoidable fate, the but optics still present a deeply terrifying way to welcome a new year.
Given the close connections the U.S. holds with Russia, it's only natural for the skeptical (and mildly morbid) among us to wonder if there are larger metaphors to be delved into here. Let's hope not.
Luckily, the flaming tree didn't cause any deaths or injuries.
However, I'm 100% sure it killed the vibe. Although, many onlookers seem entranced by the beautiful destruction.
Unsurprisingly, by the time they arrived firefighters were unable to salvage any of the tree.
Apparently, none of this stopped the MC from enthusiastically doing his job.
That kind of dedication is #goals.
To be fair, who keeps Christmas trees up after New Year's anyway?!
Perhaps if we view this tree as a physical symbol for 2017, the flames will feel cathartic.