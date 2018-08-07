Gay man gets glittery revenge on homophobe who called him a gay slur.

Revenge is a dish best served sparkly.

Nick Hurley is a web developer, digital artist, and newly-minted glitter activist in Manchester, UK.

Do I have something on my face? pic.twitter.com/jl2tOmwC98 — Nick Hurley (@nickhurley) May 27, 2018

When he was on his way from picking up supplies for last weekend's pride parade in Brighton, a bigot verbally assaulted him on the street—and he was resourceful with his response.

If you think it’s okay to shout “faggot” at me out of your car window while you drive past, then I think it’s okay for me to empty a tube of glitter through that window when you stop at the traffic lights.



Your casual homophobia has supergay consequences. 😘💅 — Nick Hurley (@nickhurley) August 3, 2018

Hurley had an extra tube of glitter handy for the parade, and glitter-bombed that bigot when the light turned red.

Giphy

The tweet absolutely exploded like the glitter tube itself, and Hurley elaborated on the experience in a post on Medium: