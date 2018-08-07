Gay man gets glittery revenge on homophobe who called him a gay slur.

Revenge is a dish best served sparkly.
Nick Hurley is a web developer, digital artist, and newly-minted glitter activist in Manchester, UK.
When he was on his way from picking up supplies for last weekend's pride parade in Brighton, a bigot verbally assaulted him on the street—and he was resourceful with his response.
Hurley had an extra tube of glitter handy for the parade, and glitter-bombed that bigot when the light turned red.
The tweet absolutely exploded like the glitter tube itself, and Hurley elaborated on the experience in a post on Medium:
It might’ve been the sunshine, it might’ve been the absolute exhaustion from a week of work, or maybe it was just the use of that word in such close proximity to my plans of spending the weekend celebrating the exact opposite of the hate it evoked. I was overcome with white-hot rage. Their car came to a stop at the traffic lights, and I managed to catch up to them as they became gridlocked in Manchester’s congested Friday evening traffic.
Armed with a bag full of glitter, a head spinning with creative rage, and an escaping window of opportunity, I acted. Emptying a tube of glitter through their open window. It was such a gratifying, and visually whimsical response to their prejudice. A punishment which seemed fitting for the crime.
After the tweet blew up, Hurley—clearly a good person—took the opportunity to raise awareness of the LGBT equality charity, StonewallUK.
So this went a bit crazy. I don’t have anything to promote or sell, so while you’re here, why not drop a donation to @stonewalluk?— Nick Hurley (@nickhurley) August 4, 2018
Text STONEWALL to 70500 to donate £5 🌈✊
A-holes on Twitter complained to Hurley that the punishment does not fit the crime, but he explained that verbal assault is not simply "innocent name calling." "A lifetime’s worth of micro-aggressions can really build up and overwhelm you," he wrote.
Some people were also concerned about the "environmental impact" of glitter activism, but fear not, the glitter was biodegradable.
It appears that some of you are concerned over the environmental impact of my glitter activism, I want to mention a few points:— Nick Hurley (@nickhurley) August 4, 2018
1. The glitter was biodegradable 🌱
2. The other guy was driving a car (A CAR!) 💨
3. I think you might’ve missed the point of my story 🙈
Read the Glitter Activist's Manifesto here, and get ready.
There's nothing like glitter to Make Bigots Afraid Again.