Nick Jonas and John Stamos are trolling each other on Instagram and things are burnin' up.

An Instagram war between Nick Jonas and John Stamos isn't something I ever wished for in life, but now that it's here, I hope it never leaves. Sometimes love just stumbles into your lap.

John Stamos and Nick Jonas are incredible. That is all. pic.twitter.com/SXtifSnZFw — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) March 12, 2019

You may be wondering: what exactly is an Instagram war? First of all, grow up. It's 2019 and you need to know your social media vocab words by now. Second of all, an Instagram war is when two people troll each other by one-up'ing the other via posts. In this case, John Stamos instigated the war by wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt. Or should we say he insta-gated the war? Okay, I will see myself out.

Like any fresh, young stud with over 20 million followers, Nick Jonas recognized John Stamos' t-shirt as a invitation to battle.

Naturally, his first move was to wear a sweatshirt with a photo of John Stamos wearing a shirt with the Jonas Brothers on it.

John Stamos proved he was up to this noble challenge by posting a picture of him sleeping next to a pillow that had a picture of Nick Jonas wearing a sweatshirt with a picture of John Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt on it. Ow.