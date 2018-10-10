Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’ rips Nickelback a new one.

For some reason, people really love to hate Nickelback. They've been a consistent pop culture punchline for YEARS, and I'm honestly a bit confused?! I understand that their music isn't super memorable or groundbreaking. I understand they sound like a lot of other bands, but those bands aren't getting the same amount of hate?!

My point is, if you've been alive the past ten years, it's likely you've heard one of the thousands of Nickelback jokes floating around.

So, when Jimmy Kimmel had Nickelback on the latest installment of Mean Tweets, it felt like a major cathartic moment, at least for me.

Finally, Kimmel has presented us all with a structured moment where we can watch Nickelback face the hate head-on, and they seized the opportunity.

Based on this clip, it's obvious they remain unfazed by all of the criticism -- after all, they have sold 50 million albums and as of 2017 they were the 11th best-selling band in history. They're doing fine.