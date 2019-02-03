Nicki Minaj claimed to be pregnant in a joke on 'Queen Radio.' Consider the internet shook.

Nobody freak out, but Nicki Minaj said the words "I'm pregnant" on air. Trust me, don't freak out, because she was only joking. The famous rapper sent fans into a frenzy with this joke, which she delivered on Queen Radio. While dropping her new singles "Barbie Drip, Drip Too Hard" and "Barbie Got Bad," Minaj joked that she is "in the healthiest place that I've been in years. I'm pregnant." Then, she filled the air with a pregnant pause (pun absolutely intended) before revealing that she was totally playing with us. Well played, Nicki. Rude, but well played.

Naturally, Queen Nicki fans freaked the fuck out.

