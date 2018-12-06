Trans vlogger claps back at Victoria’s Secret’s transphobia with her own sexy showcase.

Last month, Victoria's Secret let one of their secrets slip: they hate trans and plus-size people!
Well, maybe not all of Victoria's Secret, or Victoria herself (whoever she is), but the brand's chief marketing officer Ed Razek said that he categorically won't cast trans models for the annual fashion show because they can't sell the "fantasy."
"Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should," he told Vogue. "Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us. And they carp at us because we’re the leader."
First of all, rude.
Second, f*ck you, man!
Razek eventually apologized after backlash.
He insisted that he's had trans models audition for the show, but they didn't make the cut for reasons completely unrelated to gender.
Nikita Dragun, a trans model and YouTuber, was not impressed.
On Wednesday, Dragunclapped back at Razek's bullsh*t "can't sell the fantasy" remarks by putting on a sexy fashion show of her own.
Be the lingerie model you wish to see in the world.
everyone is beautifully unique. embrace your differences. stand tall in who you are! live your fantasy and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.— Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 5, 2018
yo @VictoriasSecret what’s good?!— Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 5, 2018
The video has gone extremely viral, and has already been liked over 328,000 times on Twitter, and has been viewed over 2 million times on Instagram.
Dragun clarified that her issue isn't a personal beef with Victoria's Secret, it's the marketing guy's transphobic generalizations about trans people.
trust me sweetie there are plenty of higher quality / inclusive lingerie brands out there. that i would GLADLY spend my money on instead of VS. however, discriminatory comments like that ain’t it sis!— Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) December 6, 2018
Thus concludes transphobia forever.
The end.