Advertising

You know that feeling in the pit of your stomach when you just know you've forgotten something crucial, but can't place your finger on it?! Well, the feeling isn't limited to us bumbling individuals. Apparently, gigantic camera companies can also forget crucial information, in this case -- the existence of half the population. According to The New York Times the latest photo-shoot for Nikon's D850 campaign featured 32 photographers testing out the new camera, none of which were women. Yikes.

This picture is so serious and masculine it could be a high-end cologne ad.

Nikon invited 32 photographers to test a camera and - surprise, surprise - none of them were women @emilyrbakes https://t.co/eeCdf9jnRS pic.twitter.com/rYEJjoh7mh — The Pool (@thepooluk) September 15, 2017

Advertising

Unsurprisingly, Nikon quickly released a statement expressing their appreciation of female photographers.

Allegedly, they asked female photographers and no one showed up. But how many?! When 32 men show up and 0 women roll through, it's reasonable to assume a frat's worth of bespectacled men were asked compared to a small handful of women.

People on Twitter were not convinced by the apology.

Seriously. What, Nikon? You could find NO female professional photographers at all? https://t.co/H6h8xOq1Su — Elaine Edwards (@ElaineEdwardsIT) September 14, 2017

Advertising

Especially since Nikon doesn't have a great track record with gender diversity.

"As of March 2016, women represented 10.6 percent of Nikon employees and 4.7 percent of managers" 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/HgIZp98DFE — Michelle Legro (@michellelegro) September 15, 2017

In past statements, Nikon's president Kazuo Ushida has made it clear he doubts women's fluency with cameras.

To be fair, it's really hard to work a camera when you're busy birthing demon spawn because Planned Parenthood clinics are shutting down and Satan won't stop booty-calling you.

Unsurprising though, when Nikon’s president Kazuo Ushida likes to say this sort of thing: https://t.co/8FVMSx8oGM pic.twitter.com/wck0P5wVnP — Kristen McTighe (@KristenMcTighe) September 14, 2017

Advertising

Needless to say, the erasure of women disappointed female photographers hard at work in the field.

It's like a visual slap in the face.

“We’re here. We’re working. We exist.”

- Photojournalist Daniella Zalcman, after Nikon chose 32 male photojournalists to try a new camera. — Baron Schwartz (@xaprb) September 15, 2017

It also bodes badly for young girls looking for representation.

I won't be getting a Nikon for my teen daughter, an avid photographer.... https://t.co/RcybgUjXwm — Rachel Sarah (@Rachel__Sarah) September 15, 2017

Again, it's pretty reasonable to expect at LEAST 1-2 women in a group of 32 photographers.

Advertising

It's not like they gathered 5 guys with no women. That would be statistically a lot more understandable (but still flaming BS). The optics of this definitely make Nikon look biased towards the menfolk. More specifically, the photo itself makes them look biased towards men who collect cigars and carry Moleskins (aka photographers).

Absence of ANY women among 32 photographers is not a random occurrence. Nikon's selection shows ingrained gender bias, as does publication https://t.co/LatCAU1EGx — Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) September 15, 2017

On the bright side, at least there wasn't just one woman at that shoot. I can only imagine how many times she would've been interrupted.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.