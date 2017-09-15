You know that feeling in the pit of your stomach when you just know you've forgotten something crucial, but can't place your finger on it?! Well, the feeling isn't limited to us bumbling individuals. Apparently, gigantic camera companies can also forget crucial information, in this case -- the existence of half the population. According to The New York Times the latest photo-shoot for Nikon's D850 campaign featured 32 photographers testing out the new camera, none of which were women. Yikes.
This picture is so serious and masculine it could be a high-end cologne ad.
Unsurprisingly, Nikon quickly released a statement expressing their appreciation of female photographers.
Allegedly, they asked female photographers and no one showed up. But how many?! When 32 men show up and 0 women roll through, it's reasonable to assume a frat's worth of bespectacled men were asked compared to a small handful of women.
People on Twitter were not convinced by the apology.
Especially since Nikon doesn't have a great track record with gender diversity.
In past statements, Nikon's president Kazuo Ushida has made it clear he doubts women's fluency with cameras.
To be fair, it's really hard to work a camera when you're busy birthing demon spawn because Planned Parenthood clinics are shutting down and Satan won't stop booty-calling you.
Needless to say, the erasure of women disappointed female photographers hard at work in the field.
It's like a visual slap in the face.
It also bodes badly for young girls looking for representation.
Again, it's pretty reasonable to expect at LEAST 1-2 women in a group of 32 photographers.
It's not like they gathered 5 guys with no women. That would be statistically a lot more understandable (but still flaming BS). The optics of this definitely make Nikon look biased towards the menfolk. More specifically, the photo itself makes them look biased towards men who collect cigars and carry Moleskins (aka photographers).
On the bright side, at least there wasn't just one woman at that shoot. I can only imagine how many times she would've been interrupted.