No one will forget the day Anna Kendrick forgot she was in ‘Twilight.’

Anna Kendrick is arguably the only part of "The Twilight Saga" that is worth watching.

Between hot vampires, hot werewolves and a lip-biting, apathetic, brown-eyed and angst-fueled Kristen Stewart, the film adaptations of Stephanie Meyer's bizarre teen paranormal fantasy books gave us lovably human Anna Kendrick. As Kristen Stewart's low-key bff, Kendrick's character "Jessica," offers us choice wisdom, such as throwing away your college degree:

Super-sleuthing thousand-year-old vampire Edward Cullen's virginity-until-marriage obsession:

And being way ahead of the game when it came to photo-editing for social media:

Without Anna Kendrick, every "Twilight" movie is basically just a weird, glittery sex dream Stephanie Meyer had one night that ruined every mythology rule Anne Rice imagined for vampires. It also heavily promotes abstinence-only sex education for teenagers which is almost as unrealistic as a million-year-old sparkle-vamp falling madly in love with a very boring 16-year-old kid.