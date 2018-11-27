No one will forget the day Anna Kendrick forgot she was in ‘Twilight.’

Anna Kendrick is arguably the only part of "The Twilight Saga" that is worth watching.
Between hot vampires, hot werewolves and a lip-biting, apathetic, brown-eyed and angst-fueled Kristen Stewart, the film adaptations of Stephanie Meyer's bizarre teen paranormal fantasy books gave us lovably human Anna Kendrick. As Kristen Stewart's low-key bff, Kendrick's character "Jessica," offers us choice wisdom, such as throwing away your college degree:
Super-sleuthing thousand-year-old vampire Edward Cullen's virginity-until-marriage obsession:
And being way ahead of the game when it came to photo-editing for social media:
Without Anna Kendrick, every "Twilight" movie is basically just a weird, glittery sex dream Stephanie Meyer had one night that ruined every mythology rule Anne Rice imagined for vampires. It also heavily promotes abstinence-only sex education for teenagers which is almost as unrealistic as a million-year-old sparkle-vamp falling madly in love with a very boring 16-year-old kid.
And we're not going to even try to unpack the terrifying Italian...government? (If they're stronger than humans, immortal and stressed out about keeping their kind a secret...they could straight up just take over the world, no...?)
Luckily though, Kendrick graces the screen in beautiful, albeit small, bursts of light and comic relief. However, when she tweeted yesterday that she may or may not have completely forgotten she was in "Twilight," fans were understandably worried:
1.
2.
"The Twilight Saga" itself even weighed in:
3.
One fan was quick to point out this isn't the first epiphany Kendrick has had on twitter:
4.
While others were just eternally grateful for her contribution to the "horny teen blood zombie" series:
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
Thank you for your honorable sacrifice, Anna.