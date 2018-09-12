Jimmy Fallon refuses to ruffle Norm Macdonald’s hair after his #MeToo comments.

You know what they say: never read your heroes’ opinions on # MeToo.

Norm Macdonald, a beloved "comic's comic" who famously got fired from SNL's "Weekend Update" for his hot take that OJ Simpson is a murderer, actually has takes that are waaaay too hot this time. Now The New York Times reports that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon does not want tonight's show to star Norm Macdonald, and his appearance has been canceled.

In an interview in The Hollywood Reporter promoting his new Netflix talk show, aptly titled Norm Macdonald Has A Show, he delivered cringeworthy answers on #MeToo that makes you question if he wants to have a show no mo'.

Here are the stupidest things Macdonald told the Reporter:

"I never really bought into this notion that everybody is racist — because there was a black president, you know?"

This is the macro version of "I can't be racist—I have a black friend!"

"I'm happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, 'One hundred women can't be lying.' And then it became, 'One woman can't lie.' And that became, 'I believe all women.' And then you're like, 'What?' Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there."

I'm gonna have to say that things were worse for the ex-girlfriend he allegedly abused.

"Well, Louis [C.K.] and Roseanne [Barr] are the two people I know. And Roseanne was so broken up [after her show's reboot was canceled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

No, Louis's victims didn't have to go through a public fall from grace because they were blacklisted from having public careers to begin with.

For what it's worth, Macdonald defended Fallon when asked about the backlash to the time The Tonight Show host ruffled Donald Trump's hair during the campaign.