19 people share things that are normal in their country but strange everywhere else.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is normal in your country, but strange in another?" people were ready to share the traditions and behaviors that make perfect sense where they come from, but would certainly turn some heads in other parts of the world.
Calling traffic lights "robots'" - Upset-Sea6029
Walking around barefoot, or in your pajamas - Genderless_mystery
Nudity among strangers. I'm Finnish. #sauna. - LupusCutis
Leaving babies outside! It is common to put babies to sleep in a stroller and leave them in the garden or balcony, even outside a café (if you can sit next to the door or windows, so you can see the stroller). - PossiblyTrutstworthy
Chocolate sprinkles on buttered bread for breakfast - theoriginalkikikokos