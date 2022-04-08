19 people share things that are normal in their country but strange everywhere else.

Why are sodas in America the side of a small truck and why do British people scoff at anyone microwaving water to make a quick cup of tea? While it's never kind to judge others for their roots, some culture shock can be impossible to avoid...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is normal in your country, but strange in another?" people were ready to share the traditions and behaviors that make perfect sense where they come from, but would certainly turn some heads in other parts of the world.

1.

Calling traffic lights "robots'" - Upset-Sea6029

2.

Walking around barefoot, or in your pajamas - Genderless_mystery

3.

Nudity among strangers. I'm Finnish. #sauna. - LupusCutis

4.

Leaving babies outside! It is common to put babies to sleep in a stroller and leave them in the garden or balcony, even outside a café (if you can sit next to the door or windows, so you can see the stroller). - PossiblyTrutstworthy

5.