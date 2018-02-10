North Korea sent over 200 cheerleaders to the Olympics and it's totally not creepy.

While the repressive Democratic People's Republic of Korea is only sending 10 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, the score of 230 cheerleaders more than makes up for the dearth of athletes.

As New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino so eloquently writes, there is a deep absurdity in witnessing "one of the world’s most repressive, totalitarian nations attempt to deploy two hundred and thirty smiling women as a diplomatic shield."

I wrote about my new personal passion: the North Korean cheerleading squad https://t.co/LpNo10anbx — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) February 8, 2018

Fittingly dubbed "The Army of Beauties," the massive squad of matching young women are slated to root not only for the North Korean athletes, but those of South Korea as well.

The North Korean cheerleading squad, which has been dubbed, in South Korea, the “army of beauties,” presents a doll-house version of military service: https://t.co/o5ceKLEJjj pic.twitter.com/059NowYP7I — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 9, 2018

The young women are all hand-picked from top colleges in North Korea, and undergo severe backgrounds checks to insure their faithfulness to the regime. Unsurprisingly, Kim Jong Un also placed attractiveness near the top of the list of requirements.

North Korea is sending like 12 athletes to the Olympics and TWO HUNDRED AND THIRTY PROPAGANDA-TRAINED CHEERLEADERS. The pics from past events are simply beyond pic.twitter.com/33jjWWw8gZ — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) February 8, 2018

While the "army of beauties" is militantly dedicated to Kim John Un (lest they be sent to prison camps), the uniformed image of smiling young women presents a stark contrast to the dictator himself.